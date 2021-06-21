Health Care Sector Update for 06/21/2021: AVXL, RFL, VIR, GSK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were higher pre-bell Monday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.07% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.30%.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was gaining more than 11% after saying a phase 2 trial of Anavex2-73, a potential treatment for Rett syndrome in adult female patients, correlated with its efficacy endpoints. Avenex said treatment with the drug candidate resulted in "significant increase in the expression of the SIGMAR1 mRNA biomarker that significantly correlated with improvements in the two primary clinical efficacy endpoints."

Rafael Holdings (RFL) was rallying past 2% after announcing an agreement to merge with private cancer therapy firm Rafael Pharmaceuticals. At closing, Rafael Holdings said it will acquire for $30 million the membership interest that it does not already own in Altira Capital & Consulting and start efforts to raise at least $50 million in capital.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said the phase 3 trial of its investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 has met its primary endpoint. VIR shares were up nearly 1% and GSK was slightly higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.