News & Insights

US Markets
NVO

Health Care Sector Update for 06/20/2023: NVO, DICE, LLY, STE, BDX, BBIO

June 20, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up fractionally and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down around 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In company news, Novo Nordisk (NVO) said it started legal proceedings against certain medical spas, weight-loss or wellness clinics and compounding pharmacies in the US in connection with alleged unlawful sales of counterfeit and compounded products claiming to contain semaglutide. Novo Nordisk shares gained 0.2%.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares were gaining past 10% after updated six month results from cohort 5 in a mid-stage trial of its investigational therapy infigratinib in children with achondroplasia showed continued efficacy and safety profile.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has agreed to buy Dice Therapeutics (DICE) for $2.4 billion in cash. Dice shares were rising past 37% while Eli Lilly was up 0.9%.

Steris (STE) has struck a deal to buy surgical instrumentation assets from Becton Dickinson (BDX) for $540 million, expanding the former's healthcare product offerings. Steris shares were little changed while Becton Dickinson was shedding 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVO
DICE
LLY
STE
BDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.