Health Care Sector Update for 06/20/2023: NVO, DICE, LLY, STE, BDX, BBIO

Health care stocks were steady late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up fractionally and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down around 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In company news, Novo Nordisk (NVO) said it started legal proceedings against certain medical spas, weight-loss or wellness clinics and compounding pharmacies in the US in connection with alleged unlawful sales of counterfeit and compounded products claiming to contain semaglutide. Novo Nordisk shares gained 0.2%.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares were gaining past 10% after updated six month results from cohort 5 in a mid-stage trial of its investigational therapy infigratinib in children with achondroplasia showed continued efficacy and safety profile.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has agreed to buy Dice Therapeutics (DICE) for $2.4 billion in cash. Dice shares were rising past 37% while Eli Lilly was up 0.9%.

Steris (STE) has struck a deal to buy surgical instrumentation assets from Becton Dickinson (BDX) for $540 million, expanding the former's healthcare product offerings. Steris shares were little changed while Becton Dickinson was shedding 0.8%.

