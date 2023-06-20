News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/20/2023: DICE, LLY, STE, RGNX, SRPT, BDX

June 20, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Health care stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.5%.

In company news, Eli Lilly (LLY) has agreed to buy Dice Therapeutics (DICE) for $2.4 billion in cash, the companies said on Tuesday. Dice shares were rising past 37% while Eli Lilly was up 1.3%.

Steris (STE) has struck a deal to buy surgical instrumentation assets from Becton Dickinson (BDX) for $540 million, expanding the former's healthcare product offerings. Steris shares were down 0.4% while Becton Dickinson was almost flat.

Regenxbio (RGNX) said Tuesday it sued Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) for the its manufacture, use, and imminent commercial launch of SRP-9001 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Regenxbio shares were up 2.3% and Sarepta was little changed.

