Health Care Sector Update for 06/20/2023: DICE, LLY, ACLX, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive.

DICE Therapeutics (DICE) was rallying over 37% after Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to acquire the company for roughly $2.40 billion in cash.

Arcellx (ACLX) was down more than 7% after the company said Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on a phase 2 trial evaluating CART-ddBCMA, an investigational therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a type of hematological cancer, following a recent patient death.

Sanofi (SNY) was over 2% higher after saying the International Chamber of Commerce has dismissed an indemnification claim brought by Boehringer Ingelheim in a dispute over the heartburn medication Zantac.

