Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2020: PROG,NVAX,BYSI

Health care stocks continue to rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was ahead 1.1% in Friday trading.

In company news, Progenity (PROG) was 4.3% lower in its market debut after the biotechnology firm earlier priced a $100 million initial public offering of 6.67 million common shares at $15 apiece, the mid-point of its expected $14 to $16 range. Net proceeds will be used to support company operations in addition to its molecular testing and precision medicine platforms and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Novavax (NVAX) climbed 6.9% after Cantor Fitzgerald Friday nearly doubled its price target for the vaccines company by $43 to $88 a share while maintaining its overweight rating for the stock. The average price target for Novavax among analysts is $52.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) fell almost 18% after the biopharmaceuticals company Friday priced a $30.1 million public offering of 1.93 million common shares at $13 apiece. for gross proceeds of about $30.1 million. The company also raised an additional $5 million through a concurrent private placement of 384,615 shares with entities affiliated with Decheng Capital

