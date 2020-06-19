Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2020: OBLN,PROG,NVAX,BYSI

Health care stocks extended their gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was ahead 2.3% in Friday trading.

In company news, Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) tumbled 25% after Friday warning the company does not expect to report any meaningful revenue in the foreseeable future and could eventually be forced to seek bankruptcy protection if it cannot convince health care insurers to reimburse physicians using its Obalon Balloon System to treat obesity. The company also reported a Q1 net loss of $0.68 per share, improving on a $3.59 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.17 per share.

Novavax (NVAX) climbed over 9% after Cantor Fitzgerald Friday nearly doubled its price target for the vaccines company by $43 to $88 a share while maintaining its overweight rating for the stock. The average price target for Novavax among analysts is $52.

Progenity (PROG) fell 13% in its market debut after the biotechnology firm earlier priced a $100 million initial public offering of 6.67 million common shares at $15 apiece, the mid-point of its expected $14 to $16 range. Net proceeds will be used to support company operations in addition to its molecular testing and precision medicine platforms and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) fell more than 18% after the biopharmaceuticals company Friday priced a $30.1 million public offering of 1.93 million common shares at $13 apiece. for gross proceeds of about $30.1 million. The company also raised an additional $5 million through a concurrent private placement of 384,615 shares with entities affiliated with Decheng Capital.

