Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2020: KRMD, BYSI, TLSA, VHT, IYH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat during premarket trading on Friday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH), and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) were unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.7%.

Stocks moving on the news include BeyondSpring (BYSI), which retreated more than 20% during premarket trading hours. The biopharmaceutical company priced a public offering of 1.93 million of its common shares at $13.00 per share for gross proceeds of about $30.1 million.

Repro Med Systems (KRMD) also fell 13% after pricing an underwritten public offering of about 3.1 million of its common shares at $8 per share for gross proceeds of $25 million. The offering is expected to close on June 23.

Meanwhile, Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) rose more than 15% after the biotechnology company said it has secured a US patent over its proprietary technology for the oral administration of its foralumab human monoclonal antibody and all other anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies.

