US Markets
ORPH

Health Care Sector Update for 06/18/2021: ORPH,ATHA,PRTA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index dropped 1.1%.

In company news, Orphazyme (ORPH) dropped as much as 46% after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected the Danish biotech's new drug application for arimoclomol to treat type C Niemann-Pick disease.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) fell over 37% after the specialty drug maker said CEO Leen Kawas is on "temporary leave," with Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton in charge on an interim basis.

Prothena (PRTA) climbed 2.1% after BoA Securities raised its rating for the Irish biotech company's stock to neutral from underperform and set a $49 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORPH ATHA PRTA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular