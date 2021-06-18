Health Care Sector Update for 06/18/2021: ORPH,ATHA,PRTA

Health care stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index dropped 1.1%.

In company news, Orphazyme (ORPH) dropped as much as 46% after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected the Danish biotech's new drug application for arimoclomol to treat type C Niemann-Pick disease.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) fell over 37% after the specialty drug maker said CEO Leen Kawas is on "temporary leave," with Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton in charge on an interim basis.

Prothena (PRTA) climbed 2.1% after BoA Securities raised its rating for the Irish biotech company's stock to neutral from underperform and set a $49 price target.

