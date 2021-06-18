Health Care Sector Update for 06/18/2021: ORPH, ATHA, GERN, ANPC, CDXS

Health care stocks were slipping ahead of Friday's market open as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.63% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.54% recently.

In company news, Orphazyme (ORPH) was down 49% after the US Food and Drug Administration has sought more data on the company's new drug application for arimoclomol, an investigational treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) was down by 42% after the board decided to put Leen Kawas on "temporary leave" and immediately replace him with Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton.

Geron (GERN) was up 16% after its mid-stage study of imetelstat showed clinical benefits in symptom response rate with an acceptable safety profile in relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis.

AnPac Bio-Medical (ANPC) was advancing by more than 20% after it has been granted its first disease treatment patent in the US.

Codexis (CDXS) was 4.4% higher after it improved its 2021 financial forecast to reflect the binding purchase order of up to $13.9 million of a proprietary enzyme product.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.