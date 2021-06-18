Health Care Sector Update for 06/18/2021: IPSC,ORPH,ATHA,PRTA

Health care stocks were recovering modestly from their intraday lows this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 0.9%.

In company news, Century Therapeutics (IPSC) was 9.4% higher late in its public markets debut after the allogeneic cell therapy company late Thursday priced a $211 million initial public offering of 10.55 million shares at $20 each.

Prothena (PRTA) climbed 4.5% after BoA Securities raised its rating for the Irish biotech company's stock to neutral from underperform and set a $49 price target.

Among decliners, Athira Pharma (ATHA) plunged almost 40% after the specialty drug maker said CEO Leen Kawas has started a "temporary leave," with Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton in charge on an interim basis.

Orphazyme (ORPH) slumped about 50% after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected the Danish biotech's new drug application for arimoclomol to treat type C Niemann-Pick disease.

