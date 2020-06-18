US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/18/2020: TNXP, HCM, CRY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) down 1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) more than 1% lower recently.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) was surging past 12% after the biopharmaceutical company said it has expanded its strategic collaboration with Southern Research to include a study of T cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in volunteers who have recovered or remain asymptomatic after exposure to COVID-19.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) was up more than 4% after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a fast-track designation to expedite the development and review of fruquintinib as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer.

CryoLife (CRY) was more than 4% lower after saying it is offering $100 million in convertible senior notes that mature in 2025 in a private placement.

