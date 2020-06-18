US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/18/2020: BIIB,REXN,HCM

Health care stocks were drifting lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Biogen (BIIB) slid 7% lower after Thursday saying the US District Court in northern West Virginia invalidated the company's patent for its Tecfidera drug treatment for multiple sclerosis. Biogen is planning to appeal Thursday's ruling, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (REXN) rose 6.6% after agreeing to an all-stock merger offer from privately held ophthalmic drugmaker Ocuphire Pharma. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Rexahn investors will own about 14% of the combined company, which will change its name to Ocuphire Pharma and trade under the OCUP ticker symbol after the deal's expected close later this year.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) rose 2.4% after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a fast-track designation to expedite development and review of its fruquintinib drug candidate to treat metastatic colorectal cancer.

