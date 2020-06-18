Health Care Sector Update for 06/18/2020: BBI,REXN,HCM,BIIB,MYL

Health care stocks continued to lose more ground heading into Thursday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was hanging on to a 0.2% gain this afternoon.

In company news, Brickell Biotech (BBI) dropped 19% after the specialty drugmaker Thursday priced a $20.1 million public offering of 17.5 million common shares at $1.15 apiece, representing a 10.9% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Investors also received a warrant to buy an additional Brickell share for each share they purchased in the original offering. Net proceeds will fund research and development and clinical testing of prospective medications, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (REXN) rose over 20% after agreeing to an all-stock merger offer from privately held ophthalmic drugmaker Ocuphire Pharma. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Rexahn investors will own about 14% of the combined company, which will change its name to Ocuphire Pharma and trade under the OCUP ticker symbol after the deal's expected close later this year.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) climbed 2.3% after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a fast-track designation to expedite development and review of its fruquintinib drug candidate to treat metastatic colorectal cancer.

Biogen (BIIB) slid 7.4% lower after a federal judge in West Virginia Thursday ruled for rival Mylan (MYL) and invalidated the patent for the drugmaker's Tecfidera medication, citing Biogen's "lack of a written description" for the lucrative multiple sclerosis treatment. Biogen plans to appeal, it said.

