Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2022: SGEN,MRK,UNH,ADXN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 5.1%.

In company news, Seagen (SGEN) added almost 16% after The Wall Street Journal reported Merck (MRK) was in talks to acquire the cancer therapy company. The companies also are discussing a potential marketing agreement if the deal runs into regulatory difficulties, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources. Merck shares were 1.1% lower in afternoon trade.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell 0.5% after the health care benefits manager announced its all-cash acquisition of London-listed Emis, paying 1.24 billion British pounds, or 1,925 pence per share, for the health technology firm.

Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) plunged Friday, at one point sinking nearly 61% to a record low of $1.42 a share, after the Swiss biopharmaceuticals company withdrew its financial guidance after canceling a clinical study of its dipraglurant drug candidate, blaming COVID-19 concerns and staffing shortages for negatively affecting recruitment of patients with dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease.

