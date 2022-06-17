Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2022: ADXN, CNC, BHC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.37% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.94%.

Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) was retreating by more than 43% after saying it has canceled a phase 2b/3 study of dipraglurant, which is intended for the treatment of dyskinesia, a movement disorder linked to Parkinson's disease, due to the slow recruitment of patients.

Centene (CNC) was gaining over 3% in value after saying it is now expecting full-year 2022 adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.70, up from the previously expected range of $5.40 to $5.55. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are projecting $5.50.

Bausch Health (BHC) said it is suspending its planned initial public offering of Solta Medical business due to "challenging market conditions and other factors." Bausch Health was recently climbing past 2%.

