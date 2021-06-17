Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2021: MTP,STSA,CVAC

Health care stocks continue to edge higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was gaining 0.1%.

In company news, Midatech Pharma (MTP) climbed 37.5% after the UK-based biotechnology company announced "breakthrough" data for its Q-Sphera technology using 3-D printing technique to cover different medications in a polymer-based resorbable coatings that can then be injected into the body where the drugs can be released over predictable, sustained periods.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) rose 6.1% after reporting positive results for its STS101 drug candidate during phase I testing, with the prospective treatment for acute migraines and the company's next-generation nasal delivery device achieving the target pharmacokinetic profile at all three dosing levels.

CureVac (CVAC) plunged over 42% after the German biotech overnight reported disappointing results from phase IIb/III testing of its CVnCoV vaccine candidate, with data showing it was only 47% effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. Despite the lackluster results, CureVac was expecting to continue work on the vaccine with German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG.

