Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2021: APOP, NNOX, TLSA, CVAC, NOVN

Health care stocks were declining in premarket trading on Thursday as The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.22% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.19% lower recently.

In company news, Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) was surging by more than 60% after it filed a registration statement in connection with its proposed merger with privately held Quoin Pharmaceuticals in an all-stock deal.

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) was rising more than 10% after it submitted a 510(k) premarket notification application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the first version of its Nanox.ARC 3D digital tomosynthesis system.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) was up 7.6% after it filed for a grant with the United Kingdom COVID Therapeutics Advisory Panel to support the development of Foralumab, a nasally-administered potential treatment for COVID-19.

CureVac (CVAC) was down by 45% after reporting that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, demonstrated 47% efficacy against the disease in the second interim analysis of its international pivotal Phase 2b/3 study.

Novan (NOVN) was 19% lower after unveiling plans for an underwritten public offering of its shares to raise funds for its research and development program, including for its skin product candidate SB206 for molluscum contagiosum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.