Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2020: IFRX,MGEN,NVAX,AZN,CEMI

Health care stocks also were mixed in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 0.2% gain while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, InflaRx (IFRX) slid 26% after the German biopharmaceuticals company Wednesday said its IFX-1 experimental therapy for severe COVID 19 pneumonia produced "no difference" between patients treated with the monoclonal antibody and supportive care after five days compared with supportive care alone. But the company also said IFX-1 was associated with a lower all-cause mortality rate, fewer cases of kidney impairment and a faster normalization in lymphocyte levels after 28 days of the phase II/III trial.

Miragen (MGEN) raced 33% higher after the genetic therapies company late Tuesday said it would discuss "encouraging new preclinical safety and efficacy data" for its MRG-229 drug candidate to treatidiopathic pulmonary fibrosis during a June 23 conference call with analysts and investors.

Novavax (NVAX) climbed 6% after the company Wednesday named Filip Dubovsky as its new chief medical officer. Dubovsky joins Novavax from AstraZeneca (AZN), where he was the deputy chief medical officer and head of its clinical engagement operations and previously guided clinical testing for the drugmaker's MedImmune biologics subsidiary.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) tumbled 62% after Wednesday saying the US Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization for the company's COVID-19 antibody test when data from independent evaluations showed a larger-than-expected rate of false results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.