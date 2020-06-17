Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2020: CEMI, FLGT, PTCT, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were rallying pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.57% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.52% in recent trading.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) was plunging by over 60% after the US Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization, or EUA, for the company's DPP COVID-19 antibody test due to accuracy concerns.

Fulgent Genetics' (FLGT) shares gained over 18% after the company said it has received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to provide at-home testing services for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was advancing by more than 4% after announcing that it has started a phase 2/3 clinical trial to evaluate PTC299 as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

