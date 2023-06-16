News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2023: SURF, CHRS, LXRX, NVAX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was marginally higher.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) said it has agreed to acquire Surface Oncology (SURF) in an all-stock deal valued at up to $65 million. Surface Oncology was recently climbing past 30%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was advancing nearly 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved inpefa (sotagliflozin), a once-daily oral tablet, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits in adults.

Novavax (NVAX) was up more than 3% after saying it expects to be ready for the commercial supply of a protein-based monovalent COVID-19 vaccine targeting the XBB subvariants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus this fall.

