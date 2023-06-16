Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2023: NAVB, CAH, CLNN, PBLA, LLY

Health care stocks were steady late Friday with both the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.4%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) shares rose almost 5% after the company said it received $7.5 million in cash from a Cardinal Health (CAH) affiliate, Cardinal Health 414, after amending their 2016 asset purchase agreement.

Clene (CLNN) shares slumped 19% after the company priced a public offering of 50 million shares and two tranches of warrants at $0.80 per share and accompanying warrant, for expected gross proceeds of $40 million.

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) said it priced a public offering of 2.3 million shares or pre-funded warrants and two classes of warrants to buy up to about 4.5 million shares at $3.75 per share and associated warrants, for expected gross proceeds of about $8.5 million. Its shares plunged 55%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) said Emgality failed to achieve "statistical superiority" versus Nurtec ODT on the primary endpoint in a head-to-head clinical trial. The company's shares were shedding 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.