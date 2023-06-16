Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2023: CLNN, PBLA, LLY

Health care stocks were higher in afternoon trading with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.4%.

In company news, Clene (CLNN) shares slumped 15% after the company priced a public offering of 50 million shares and two tranches of warrants at $0.80 per share and accompanying warrant, for expected gross proceeds of $40 million.

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) said it priced a public offering of about 2.3 million shares or pre-funded warrants and two classes of warrants to buy up to about 4.5 million shares at $3.75 per share and associated warrants, for expected gross proceeds of about $8.5 million. Its shares were down 57%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) said Emgality failed to achieve "statistical superiority" versus Nurtec ODT on the primary endpoint in a head-to-head clinical trial. The company's shares were shedding 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.