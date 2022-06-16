Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2022: DNA, RDUS, ACOR

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 2.3%.

In company news, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) declined 6.9% after Jefferies slashed its price target for the cellular engineering company by $7.15 to $4.35 a share but also reiterating its buy rating for the stock.

Radius Health (RDUS) rose 6.6% after 14.6%-owners Rubric Capital Management Thursday said it plans to support an alternative director nominee slate backed by Repertoire Partners and Velan Capital Investment Management, citing a "lack of confidence" in the company's existing board membership.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) climbed over 50% after Esteve Pharmaceuticals launched in Germany Inbrija 33-milligram inhaled powder for the treatment of episodic motor fluctuations in patients with Parkinson's disease who are receiving a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor as part of their therapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.