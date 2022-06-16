Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2022: ACIU,DNA,RDUS,ACOR

Health care stocks trimmed a portion of their Thursday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 2.2%.

In company news, AC Immune SA (ACIU) slumped 18% after the Swiss biopharmaceuticals company Thursday said its crenezumab drug candidate failed to "statistically slow or prevent" cognitive decline in patients with autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease, missing the primary endpoint of a phase II trial.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) declined more than 10% after Jefferies slashed its price target for the cellular engineering company by $7.15 to $4.35 a share but also reiterating its buy rating for the stock.

To the upside, Radius Health (RDUS) rose nearly 16% after 14.6%-owner Rubric Capital Management Thursday said it plans to support an alternative director nominee slate backed by Repertoire Partners and Velan Capital Investment Management, citing a "lack of confidence" in the company's existing board membership.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) climbed over 50% after Esteve Pharmaceuticals launched in Germany the company's Inbrija 33-milligram inhaled powder for the treatment of episodic motor fluctuations in patients with Parkinson's disease who are receiving a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor as part of their therapy.

