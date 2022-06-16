Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2022: ACIU, ACLX, SENS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares iotechnology Index (IBB) were declining by nearly 2% recently.

AC Immune (ACIU) shares were shedding more than 30% after saying its phase 2 trial in Colombia evaluating an Alzheimer's disease drug candidate failed to reach its primary endpoint.

Arcellx (ACLX) stock was down more than 11% after it priced a follow-on offering of 7 million common shares, upsized from the initial 4 million shares, at $16 per share for expected gross proceeds of $112 million.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) shares were 4% higher after the company said it has obtained a CE mark for its glucose monitoring system Eversense E3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.