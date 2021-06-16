US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2021: ORPH,KIN,ELAN,APRE,IKT

Health care stocks returned to negative ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 0.6% in late trade.

In company news, Orphazyme (ORPH) was more than 62% higher, giving back over half of a 138% advance earlier Wednesday afternoon ahead of Friday's scheduled decision by the US Food and Drug Administration to approve or reject the company's arimoclomol drug candidate as a treatment for a rare genetic disorder - Neimann-Pick disease type C - that affects the body's ability to move cholesterol and other fatty substances inside cells.

Kindred Biosciences (KIN) rallied, climbing over 46% to touch its best share price since February 2020 at $9.27 each, after the veterinary biopharmaceuticals company agreed to a $440 million buyout offer from Elanco Animal Health (ELAN), which will pay $9.25 for each Kindred share. Elanco was 3.4% higher this afternoon.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) gained almost 11% after saying a combination of its eprenetapopt drug candidate and two FDA-approved oncology medications - venetoclax and azacitidine - met a pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint during phase I/II testing, with 37% of patients with acute myeloid leukemia showing complete remission following treatment.

To the downside, Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) fell nearly 28% after the specialty drug maker priced an offering of 15 million common shares at $3 each, or 25.7% under Tuesday's closing price.

