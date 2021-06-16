Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2021: KIN,ELAN,APRE,IKT

US Markets
Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was dropping 0.5%, giving back an earlier gain.

In company news, Kindred Biosciences (KIN) rallied, climbing over 45% to touch its best share price since February 2020 to $9.21 each, after the veterinary biopharmaceuticals company agreed to a $440 million buyout offer from Elanco Animal Health (ELAN), which will pay $9.25 for each Kindred share, representing a 46% premium over its last closing price. Elanco was 3.6% higher this afternoon.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) rose more than 19% after saying a combination of its eprenetapopt drug candidate and two FDA-approved oncology medications - venetoclax and azacitidine - met a pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint during phase I/II testing, with 37% of patients with acute myeloid leukemia showing complete remission following treatment.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) fell over 27% after the specialty drug maker priced an offering of 15 million common shares at $3 each, or 25.7% under Tuesday's closing price.

