Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2021: APRE, ZLAB, MGNX, MNKD, UTHR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.10% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) climbed by more than 48% after reporting that a phase 1/2 trial evaluating the combination of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with acute myeloid leukemia has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission rate.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) and MacroGenics (MGNX) said they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement involving up to four immuno-oncology molecules. Zai Lab was down more than 4% while MacroGenics was almost 3% higher in recent trading.

MannKind (MNKD) was more than 7% higher after its partner United Therapeutics (UTHR) said the US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to the new-drug application for Tyvaso DPI as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. United Therapeutics is developing Tyvaso DPI under a collaboration and license agreement with MannKind.

