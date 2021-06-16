US Markets
APRE

Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2021: APRE, ZLAB, MGNX, MNKD, UTHR, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.10% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) climbed by more than 48% after reporting that a phase 1/2 trial evaluating the combination of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with acute myeloid leukemia has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission rate.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) and MacroGenics (MGNX) said they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement involving up to four immuno-oncology molecules. Zai Lab was down more than 4% while MacroGenics was almost 3% higher in recent trading.

MannKind (MNKD) was more than 7% higher after its partner United Therapeutics (UTHR) said the US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to the new-drug application for Tyvaso DPI as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. United Therapeutics is developing Tyvaso DPI under a collaboration and license agreement with MannKind.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APRE ZLAB MGNX MNKD UTHR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular