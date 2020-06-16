Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2020: RPRX,LLY,CDRF,GHSI

Health care stocks put up large gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Royalty Pharma (RPRX) soared in its public debut, rising 59% shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, after the biopharmaceuticals royalty company priced an upsized $1.68 billion initial public offering of 60 million class A common shares at $28 apiece, matching the top of its projected $25 to $28 per share range. Early investors and other company insiders also sold another 17.7 million shares are part of the IPO, up from their original plan to offer 10 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) rose nearly 16% after saying a combination of its Verzenio breast cancer medication with endocrine therapy significantly lowered the risk of recurrence or death and meeting the primary endpoint of improved invasive disease-free survival during phase III testing.

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) was ahead almost 8% in late trade after the specialty drugmaker announced a $13.5 million private placement of common and Series E preferred stock and warrants to buy additional shares with a group of institutional investors led by Acorn Bioventures and CAM Capital. Net proceeds will be used to accelerate development of the company's onvansertib drug candidate to treat refractory acute myeloid leukemia and certain types of prostate cancer.

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) fell 7.4% after late Monday saying it has selected David Evans to be the interim CEO and president at the health sciences company following the resignation of company founder and CEO Michael Favish, who also stepped down as a director on the Guardion board. Evans previously was the chief science officer at Guardian and founded its VectorVision subsidiary.

