Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2020: ONCY, IDYA, GSK, LLY, VHT, IYH, XLV

Health care stocks were climbing during early trading Tuesday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) were all over 2% higher recently.

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) was down more than 0.5% after saying it has established an at-the-market facility, which will allow the company to offer up to $40 million in common shares over the next 25 months.

Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) was surging past 44% after the company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said they have established a partnership in synthetic lethality, which is an emerging field in oncology.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) was over 11% higher after saying results of a pre-planned interim analysis of a phase 3 clinical trial on Verzenio in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy have significantly decreased the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death.

