Health Care Sector Update for 06/16/2020: LLY,MNPR,GHSI

Health care stocks were posting large gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 2.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) rose over 17% after saying a combination of its Verzenio breast cancer medication with endocrine therapy significantly lowered the risk of recurrence or death and meeting the primary endpoint of improved invasive disease-free survival during phase III testing.

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) climbed 11% after the biopharmaceuticals company announced a new partnership seeking to combine its MNPR-101 monoclonal antibody with a therapeutic isotope produced by privately held NorthStar Medical Radioisotope as a potential COVID-19 treatment that attacks aberrantly activated cytokine-producing immune cells but spares healthy cells.

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) fell 7% after late Monday saying it has selected David Evans to be the interim CEO and president at the health sciences company following the resignation of company founder and CEO Michael Favish, who also stepped down as a director on the Guardion board.

