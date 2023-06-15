News & Insights

VERV

Health Care Sector Update for 06/15/2023: VERV, LLY, EDIT, CTSO, XLV, IBB

June 15, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) was rising past 5% after the company said it is collaborating with Eli Lilly (LLY) to advance its vivo gene editing program for the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) was down more than 7% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million common shares at $10 each for expected gross proceeds of $125 million.

Cytosorbents (CTSO) was more than 2% higher after saying it has received a recommendation from the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board to complete a trial to evaluate the ability of DrugSorb-ATR in patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery without any modifications.


