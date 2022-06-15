Health Care Sector Update for 06/15/2022: BSX, ZOM, DAWN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.83% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up over 1% recently.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) was gaining over 10% in value after saying it agreed to acquire all of the assets of veterinary imaging company Revo Squared for an undisclosed sum.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was climbing past 3% after announcing an agreement with Synergy Innovation to buy its majority stake of about 64% in M.I.Tech, a publicly-traded Korean manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for endoscopic and urologic procedures.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) was over 4% higher after it has priced its public offering of 10 million common shares at $15 per share, with expected gross proceeds of $150 million, up from the $125 million that was previously announced.

