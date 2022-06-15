Health Care Sector Update for 06/15/2022: ACAD,AMN,OSH,ATNF

Health care stocks were trading higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) streaked almost 16% higher after briefing documents prepared for an upcoming advisory panel meeting indicates the US Food and Drug Administration has "no key safety issue" with the company's pimavanserin drug candidate to treat psychosis in patients with Alzheimer's disease. The FDA's psychopharmacologic drugs advisory committee will review the company's resubmitted supplemental new drug application for pimavanserin and forward its recommendations to the full agency.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) rose 2.9% after the hospital staffing services company Wednesday authorized an additional $250 million for stock buybacks.

Among decliners, Oak Street Health (OSH) dropped 1.7% following a double downgrade Wednesday of the primary care company by BofA Securities to underperform from buy, coupled with an $8 reduction in its price target for the stock to $18.

180 Life Sciences (ATNF) slumped over 34%, earlier sinking nearly 40% to a record low of $0.81 a share, after saying UK and US regulators were unlikely to accept the endpoints proposed by the company to evaluate its adalimumab drug candidate as a prospective treatment for early-stage Dupuytren's disease - a progressive condition that causes fingers to irreversibly curl into the palm and is currently only treatable through surgery.

