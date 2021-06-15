Health Care Sector Update for 06/15/2021: SAGE, BIIB, CERE, RAPT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.13% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was declining 0.07%.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) and Biogen (BIIB) said their phase 3 study of zuranolone in patients with major depressive disorder has met its primary endpoint. Sage Therapeutics was down 13% and Biogen was slightly lower.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) was climbing 6.9% after saying its CVL-871 therapy received a fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for treating dementia-related apathy.

RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) commenced an underwritten public offering of $125 million of its common stock. The company said net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding continued research and development of FLX475, RPT193 and other potential future drug candidates. RAPT Therapeutics was gaining 6.8% in value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.