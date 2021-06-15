Health Care Sector Update for 06/15/2021: LIVN,HIMS,ALHC,RAPT

Health care stocks were little changed just ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, LivaNova (LIVN) was edging higher again in late trade after the medical device said earlier that the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared it to begin a clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its aura6000 hypoglossal neurostimulator implant in patients with obstructive sleep apnea.

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) climbed 4.2% after saying it will be expanding its Medicare Advantage coverage into 12 additional counties in North Carolina when the Medicare annual enrollment period for 2022 begins in October, pending regulatory approvals. The supplemental insurance carrier currently offers HMO and PPO plans in three North Carolina counties.

To the downside, Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) slid 6.5% after the telehealth company announced its purchase of privately held Honest Health, with London-based vertical health platform expected to expand Hims & Hers' footprint throughout the UK. Financial terms were not disclosed.

RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) dropped almost 13% after the immuno-oncology company began a $125 million public offering of its common stock.

