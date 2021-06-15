US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/15/2021: HIMS,ALHC,RAPT

Health care stocks were paring most of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index recently falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.7%. In company news, Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) slid 7.80% after the telehealth company late Monday announced its purchase of privately held Honest Health, with London-based vertical health platform expected to expand Him & Hers' footprint throughout the UK. Financial terms were not disclosed.

RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) dropped 5.3% after the immuno-oncology company began a $125 million public offering of $125 its common stock.

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) climbed 3.2% after Tuesday saying it will be expanding its the Medicare Advantage coverage into 12 additional counties in North Carolina when the Medicare annual enrollment period for 2022 begins in October, pending regulatory approvals. The supplemental insurance carrier currently offers HMO and PPO plans in three North Carolina counties.

