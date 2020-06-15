Health Care Sector Update for 06/15/2020: LLY, BYSI, BBI, AMGN

Health care stocks still were struggling this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) declined 1.8%. On Saturday, the company said new data showed its Trulicity diabetes medication produced significantly higher adherence and longer persistence in patients with type 2 diabetes compared with weekly injections of semaglutide or exenatide. There also were fewer people who discontinued treatment with Trulicity than the other two drugs.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) rose almost 8% after the immuno-oncology therapies company Monday said a combination of its Plinabulin drug candidate with Amgen's (AMGN) Neulasta synthetic protein worked to prevent reduced levels of white blood cells in cancer patients following chemotherapy than Neulastra alone during phase III testing.

Brickell Biotech (BBI) soared nearly 47% after the firm said on Monday its sofpironium bromide product candidate to treat excessive sweating met all of its primary and secondary endpoints during phase III testing conducted by its Japanese partner company. The Kaken Pharmaceuticals study found sofpironium bromide gel produced lower patient scores on the hyperhidrosis disease severity scale and the gravimetric sweat production scale compared with patients who were treated with a placebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.