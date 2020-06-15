Health Care Sector Update for 06/15/2020: BBI, FLDM, CTLT, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were broadly lower in premarket trading Monday, with both the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) down more than 1%.

However, Brickell Biotech (BBI) surged125% after saying Kaken Pharmaceutical's Phase 3 study on sofpironium bromide gel in Japan has met all of its primary and secondary endpoints.

Fluidigm (FLDM) was advancing by more than 15% after saying it has filed for an emergency use authorization with the US Food and Drug Administration for its new COVID-19 testing technology that uses saliva instead of nasal swabs.

Catalent (CTLT) was up over 3% after signing a deal to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD1222 being developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) and the University of Oxford.

