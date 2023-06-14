Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2023: UNH, ZYXI, EGRX

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.9%.

In company news, UnitedHealth (UNH) shares were down past 7% after a company executive said non-urgent surgeries for seniors increased more than projected in the past two months as COVID-delayed procedures were rescheduled.

Zynex (ZYXI) was rising past 10% after saying its board approved a $10 million share repurchase plan effective immediately.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted qualified infectious disease product and fast-track designations for CAL02, which is under development to treat severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The company's shares were down about 4%.

