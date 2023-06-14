News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2023: IVA, RDNT, TSVT, XLP, IBB

June 14, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently down 0.42%.

Inventiva (IVA) was up more than 26% after saying a phase 2 study of lanifibranor in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, and type 2 diabetes mellitus showed "positive" topline results.

RadNet (RDNT) was almost 8% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 7.6 million common shares at $29.75 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $225 million, up from the prior size of $175 million.

2seventy bio (TSVT) was retreating by more than 7% after saying its partner and regulatory sponsor Seattle Children's has paused a phase 1 trial of SC-DARIC33 in acute myeloid leukemia to investigate a fatal adverse event.

