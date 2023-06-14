Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2023: BWV, UNH, ZYXI, EGRX

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.8%.

In company news, Blue Water Biotech (BWV) shares jumped 62% after the company agreed to buy six drugs with prior approvals for multiple indications in the US from WraSer and parent Xspire Pharma for $8.5 million in cash and 1 million restricted shares of common stock.

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares fell 6.4% after a company executive said non-urgent surgeries for seniors increased more than projected in the past two months as COVID-delayed procedures were rescheduled.

Zynex (ZYXI) jumped 10% after the company's board approved a $10 million share repurchase plan effective immediately.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) said the US Food and Drug Administration granted qualified infectious disease product and fast-track designations for CAL02, which is under development to treat severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The company's shares fell 5%.

