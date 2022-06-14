Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2022: OM,ALNY,RKLY

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling less than 0.1%.

In company news, Outset Medical (OM) slumped more than 33% after late Monday saying it has temporarily suspended distribution of its tablo hemodialysis system for home use while the US Food and Drug Administration completes its 510(k) review. The company said it has not found any safety issues with tablo.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) gained 4.6% after the FDA has approved Amvuttra to treat polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare disease with polyneuropathy manifestations.

Rockley Photonics Holdings (RKLY) added 8.4% after the health care monitoring and communications company late Monday it will join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index on June 27.

