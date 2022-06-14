Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2022: NOVN,OM,ALNY,RKLY

Health care stocks trimmed a portion of their Tuesday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose 0.1%.

In company news, Novan (NOVN) dropped 1.7% after the specialty drug maker late Monday said it raised about $15 million in gross proceeds through the sale of 2.1 million common shares and an equal number of pre-funded warrants to an unnamed institutional investor at $2.851 apiece, or more than 20% above Monday's closing price.

Outset Medical (OM) slumped more than 34% after late Monday saying it has temporarily suspended distribution of its tablo hemodialysis system for home use while the US Food and Drug Administration completes its 510(k) review. The company said it has not found any safety issues with tablo.

To the upside, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) gained 4.6% after the FDA has approved Amvuttra to treat polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare disease with polyneuropathy manifestations.

Rockley Photonics Holdings (RKLY) added 9.4% after the health care monitoring and communications company late Monday it will join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index on June 27.

