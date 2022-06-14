Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2022: MITO, ALNY, EQRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.12% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.71% higher recently.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) was up more than 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted its meeting request to present new clinical data on its potential treatment for Barth Syndrome.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was over 1% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Amvuttra to treat polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare disease with polyneuropathy manifestations.

EQRx (EQRX) said the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has accepted for review the marketing authorization application, or MAA, for aumolertinib in the treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC. EQRx was recently down more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.