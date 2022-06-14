US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2022: MITO, ALNY, EQRX, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.12% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.71% higher recently.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) was up more than 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted its meeting request to present new clinical data on its potential treatment for Barth Syndrome.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was over 1% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Amvuttra to treat polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare disease with polyneuropathy manifestations.

EQRx (EQRX) said the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has accepted for review the marketing authorization application, or MAA, for aumolertinib in the treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC. EQRx was recently down more than 2%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

