Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2021: IKT,ATXI,ENOB,NOVN

Health care stocks nearly reclaimed the flatline late in Monday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) trimming earlier modest losses to 0.1% apiece.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 0.4%.

In company news, Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) dropped more than 19% after disclosing plans to sell 8 million shares of its common stock to fund production and further testing of its IkT-148009 drug candidate for Parkinson's disease, according to the preliminary prospectus filed late Friday.

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) tumbled more than 28% after saying it received a second complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration stating the "delayed and unpredictable" effects of its intravenous tramadol drug candidate do not support approval as a treatment for acute pain as a monotherapy or in combination with other analgesics.

Novan (NOVN) climbed more than 18% after HC Wainwright increased its price target for the biotech stock by $8 to $28 and reiterated a buy rating.

Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) rose 54% on Monday after saying the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the pre-investigational new drug application for its Natural Killer and Gamma Delta T-cells therapy as a potential HIV treatment

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.