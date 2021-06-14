Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2021: ENOB, NVAX, PHG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was unchanged and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.01% lower.

Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) was surging past 173% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its pre-investigational new drug application for a potential functional treatment of HIV.

Novavax (NVAX) was gaining over 6% in value after saying its Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 90.4% effective overall in a

phase three clinical trial, and met its main goal.

Philips (PHG) was slipping past 4% after saying it is recalling some of its sleep and respiratory care devices because of a foam that could degrade into particles and be ingested or inhaled by the user.

