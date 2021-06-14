US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2021: ATXI,ENOB,NOVN

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4% as well.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also sinking 0.4%.

In company news, Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) tumbled 30.4% after saying it received a second complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration stating the "delayed and unpredictable" effects of its intravenous tramadol drug candidate does not support its use as a monotherapy or in combination with other analgesics to treat patients in acute pain.

Novan (NOVN) climbed 24.2% after HC Wainwright increased its price target for the biotechnology company by $8 to $28 and reiterated its buy rating for Novan shares.

Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) more than doubled in price, rising more than 114% in recent trading after saying the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the pre-investigational new drug application for its natural killer and Gamma Delta T-cells therapy as a potential functional treatment of HIV.

