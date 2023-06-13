News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/13/2023: IBIO, VRAY, SGEN, XLV, IBB

June 13, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mostly higher premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.11% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) off 0.2%.

iBio (IBIO) was rallying by more than 23% after saying it has formed a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the development of a vaccine for the fatal viral disease Lassa fever using the company's patented artificial intelligence-driven epitope steering platform.

ViewRay (VRAY) was up more than 1.5% after saying the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System will use its MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system to expand radiation therapy services at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center.

Seagen (SGEN) advanced by about 1% after saying the combination of its Adcetris drug with nivolumab and standard chemotherapy agents for the potential treatment of early-stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma showed a 98% overall response rate, based on data from part C of its phase 2 trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

