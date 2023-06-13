Health Care Sector Update for 06/13/2023: FWBI, DERM, CANF, PFE

Health care stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) shares jumped 28%. The company reached its enrollment target for a phase 2 trial in cystic fibrosis.

Journey Medical (DERM) shares were rising over 20% after saying top-line results from a phase 1 trial evaluating DFD-29 on the microbial flora of healthy adults achieved all primary goals with no significant safety issues.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) said it's preparing to file an investigational new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of pancreatic cancer with Namodenoson. Its shares rose almost 11%.

Pfizer (PFE) is set to run out of select penicillin prefilled syringes, according to the company's Monday letter posted on the US Food and Drug Administration website. Pfizer was up 1.1%.

